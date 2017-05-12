NEWS

Passengers report seeing scorpion on United flight at IAH

EMBED </>More Videos

Passengers on United flight report seeing scorpion on plane, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A scorpion was reported on a United flight at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to passengers onboard the plane.

Joe Fagundes, a passenger on the plane, told ABC13 that the flight crew made an announcement that a scorpion came out of someone's bag.

According to United, paramedics at the gate examined a passenger and determined that he had not been stung.

No scorpion was found on the plane, Fagundes said.

United released the following statement:

"Houston to Quito flight 1035 returned to the gate after a scorpion reportedly emerged from a customer's clothing. Paramedics at the gate immediately examined the customer and determined that he had not been stung. The customer declined further medical treatment, and as a precaution, a new aircraft was arranged. We provided all passengers with a meal voucher due to the delay and the flight, with the customer aboard, has departed for Quito."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlineswild animalsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
100 homes evacuated after tank farm fire in Beach City
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Trump had Russia on his mind when he decided to fire Comey
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
More News
Top Stories
100 homes evacuated after tank farm fire in Beach City
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Best brunch spots to treat mom
5 ways to celebrate Mother's Day long distance
Argument leads to road rage shooting in Fort Bend Co.
94 freebies for your week ahead
Show More
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
EXCLUSIVE: Man violently attacked at Heights Kroger
Rockets season ends with blowout loss in Game 6
More News
Top Video
Man with gun killed by deputy outside packed saloon
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Inside the life of confessed child killer Andrea Yates
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
More Video