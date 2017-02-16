NEWS

One dead in southeast Houston homicide

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man was shot and killed in southeast Houston Thursday night, police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Milart St. and Yellowstone Blvd.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newshomicidemurderhomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball
Robert Harward turns down national security adviser position
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
Businesses nationwide participate in Day Without Immigrants protest
More News
Top Stories
Boys rescue young girl from drowning in creek
TX lawmaker wants you to stop using this emoji
Teacher accused of pelting student with dodgeball
Man sought in 20-month sexual assault of 13-year-old
Heartbreaking video captures fallen soldier's homecoming
Liberty Co. constable may have severe head injuries
Deputy proves disability not roadblock to police work
Show More
Fact vs. fiction: What happens during ICE raids
What you need to know about Harris Co.'s pot policy
Elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854
Black lawmakers dismayed by Trump's invite to black reporter
'Day Without Immigrants' closes businesses across US
More News
Photos
Daughter gets epic 'Beauty and the Beast' photo shoot
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
PHOTOS: Sweethearts Dance for burned children
More Photos