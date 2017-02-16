Today's Top Stories
NEWS
One dead in southeast Houston homicide
KTRK
Thursday, February 16, 2017 08:24PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man was shot and killed in southeast Houston Thursday night, police said.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Milart St. and Yellowstone Blvd.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston