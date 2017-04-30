NEWS

Officials: Man fatally shot wife at apartment complex in north Harris County

Man accused of shooting and killing wife in north Harris County, Kevin Quinn reports.

A man fatally shot his wife Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County, officials said.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.

Eyewitnesses told investigators that the suspect shot his wife during a verbal confrontation.

A vehicle at the scene was damaged by gunshots.



The suspect is in custody.

No other details have been released.

