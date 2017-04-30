One dead in N. Harris Co. shooting. Occurred in parking lot of apt. Complex on N. Vista. #breaking #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hFaRohHIgn — Kevin Quinn (@imkevinquinn) April 30, 2017

A man fatally shot his wife Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex in north Harris County, officials said.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to the scene in the 300 block of North Vista Drive.Eyewitnesses told investigators that the suspect shot his wife during a verbal confrontation.A vehicle at the scene was damaged by gunshots.The suspect is in custody.No other details have been released.