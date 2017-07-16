NEWS

Officer fatally shoots himself at prison near Huntsville

TDCJ said it is investigating an officer's suicide at the Ferguson Unit. (KTRK)

MIDWAY, Texas (KTRK) --
An officer was found dead early this morning from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at a prison in Midway.

Staff at the Ferguson Unit attempted to make contact with the 40-year-old correctional officer just after 6 a.m.

When they weren't able to speak with the officer, staff entered the watch tower and that is when the victim's body was found.

The officer's name has not been released.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating.

