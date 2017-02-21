HOUSTON (KTRK) --An all-clear has been given at Ben Taub Hospital after reports of an active shooter sent the hospital into lockdown mode Tuesday afternoon. Houston police conducted two searches through the hospital's six floors and basement.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said there was "no evidence of shooter or shooting."
"We responded very quickly and searched this hospital," Acevedo said.
He says the hospital responded appropriately to the situation.
VIDEO: HPD Chief Art Acevedo provides update at Ben Taub Hospital
"I am confident that if there was a threat, that threat is not here now," he said.
After initial reports, hundreds of staff, patients and family members were evacuated from the hospital.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.
Witnesses at the scene described hearing an indistinguishable noise as everyone ran for the exits.
"I heard them screaming 'code white,'" Edward Jaime said.
VIDEO: ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reports from outside Ben Taub Hospital
A "code white" is enforced to tell employees not at the hospital to stay away from the area.
Eyewitnesses told ABC13's Pooja Lodhia that people started running inside the hospital.
"The doctors came in and said that there had been shots fired on the second floor," one witness told ABC13. "To be in this situation is scary."
VIDEO: ABC13's Ted Oberg talks to witnesses after reports of shooting
A suspect has not been found and no injuries were reported.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS AT BEN TAUB HOSPITAL:
Around 2:00PM: Houston police received a report of a shooting in progress.
2:13PM: TWEET FROM HPD: We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews
2:41PM: TWEET FROM HPD: Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews
2:48PM: TWEET FROM CHIEF ACEVEDO: At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point.
LAST MAJOR INCIDENT AT BEN TAUB HOSPITAL:
In October, a Harris County sheriff's deputy shot and wounded an inmate at Ben Taub Hospital who was holding a female medical student hostage.
Police said Ricky Lynn Hall took a piece of metal from inside of a pair of headphones provided by the hospital and made one end into a point that he held to the student's throat.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to our breaking news coverage, General Hospital was not seen. Today's episode will air overnight at 1:37am.