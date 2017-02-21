NEWS

Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events

EMBED </>More News Videos

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia is live at Ben Taub Hospital with a witness describing the scene.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the hospital confirmed.

Ben Taub TIMELINE:
AROUND 2PM: Houston Police Department receives 3rd party report of a shooting in process.
AT 2:13PM: Houston Police Department responds to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital.
AT 2:41PM: Houston Police Department is in the process of searching the hospital.
AT 2:48PM: Chief Art Acevedo says there are no reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub.
If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images.

AT 3:12PM: Chief Art Acevedo holds press conference briefing what has happened at Ben Taub.
Related Topics:
newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
WATCH LIVE: Live ABC13 coverage of Ben Taub Hospital
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
More News
Top Stories
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
PHOTOS: Police response at Ben Taub Hospital
WATCH LIVE: Live ABC13 coverage of Ben Taub Hospital
Mother of 2 killed on her way to work
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Exclusive: Video shows dog rescued from drain
Cause of death released of Galveston couple
Show More
Tom Brady's missing jersey valued at $500,000
Texas A&M Cadet killed in car crash
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burger King owner to buy Popeye's for $1.8B
Levy Park holding grand re-opening Saturday
More News
Top Video
'No evidence of shooter or shooting' at Ben Taub Hosptial
Brutal beating: Suspects sought in deliveryman attack
Officials announce $50K reward in teen's 2015 murder
Burglar gets knocked out during break-in
More Video