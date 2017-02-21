Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the hospital confirmed.
Ben Taub TIMELINE:
AROUND 2PM: Houston Police Department receives 3rd party report of a shooting in process.
AT 2:13PM: Houston Police Department responds to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital.
We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017
AT 2:41PM: Houston Police Department is in the process of searching the hospital.
Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017
AT 2:48PM: Chief Art Acevedo says there are no reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub.
At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point.— Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2017
AT 3:12PM: Chief Art Acevedo holds press conference briefing what has happened at Ben Taub.
Chief Acevedo Briefing Ben Taub Incident https://t.co/gUVRjApxOM— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017