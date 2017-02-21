Timeline of Ben Taub Hospital events

Ben Taub TIMELINE:

We are responding to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital; SWAT and PIO enroute #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Officers in the process of searching the hospital; no reports of injuries at this time #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 21, 2017

Chief Acevedo Briefing Ben Taub Incident https://t.co/gUVRjApxOM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 21, 2017

Officials are investigating the reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub Hospital, the hospital confirmed.Houston Police Department receives 3rd party report of a shooting in process.Houston Police Department responds to reports of shots fired at Ben Taub Hospital.Houston Police Department is in the process of searching the hospital.Chief Art Acevedo says there are no reports of an active shooter at Ben Taub.AT 3:12PM: Chief Art Acevedo holds press conference briefing what has happened at Ben Taub.