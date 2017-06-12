NEWS

Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the face while three other teens were hit by bullets after a fight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A fight outside a north Harris County apartment complex ended with four teens being shot late last night.

Police said numerous shots were fired at an apartment complex around 10:30 p.m., on Cypress Station Drive near Westfield Place Drive, just off the North Freeway.

Investigators said the teens were involved in some sort of disagreement, and that is when one group of teens began firing at the other group.

Four teens were shot, but three had non-life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl is in surgery after being shot in the face.

A 12-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, a 13-year-old victim was shot in the hand, and a 15-year-old was hit in the shoulder, according to police.

Two of the victims were transported from the scene to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, while a third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.

The fourth victim showed up in a car at Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Investigators said two people are being questioned right now. We do not know the motive for the shooting.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsteenagersshootinggun violencefightHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Community remembers coach killed in wrong-way crash
US military carries out first offensive airstrike in Somalia under Trump's new authorities
3 UK citizens' terror talk causes flight to be grounded
DC, Maryland AGs to file suit against President Trump
More News
Top Stories
Community remembers coach killed in wrong-way crash
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatballs recalled
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
Show More
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Pittsburgh Penguins win second straight Stanley Cup
Man confined to wheelchair injured in house fire
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump look-alike killing scene
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
More News
Top Video
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
Remembering the Pulse Nightclub shooting victims
Celebrating the birth and love story of George H.W. Bush
A look back at when George Bush skydived at age 90
More Video