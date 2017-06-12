Night of violence ends with four teens shot in N. Harris Co.

A fight outside a north Harris County apartment complex ended with four teens being shot late last night.Police said numerous shots were fired at an apartment complex around 10:30 p.m., on Cypress Station Drive near Westfield Place Drive, just off the North Freeway.Investigators said the teens were involved in some sort of disagreement, and that is when one group of teens began firing at the other group.Four teens were shot, but three had non-life threatening injuries. A 16-year-old girl is in surgery after being shot in the face.A 12-year-old victim had a gunshot wound to the head, a 13-year-old victim was shot in the hand, and a 15-year-old was hit in the shoulder, according to police.Two of the victims were transported from the scene to Memorial Hermann Medical Center, while a third victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.The fourth victim showed up in a car at Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.Investigators said two people are being questioned right now. We do not know the motive for the shooting.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.