New details emerge surrounding arrest of elderly rape suspect

New information about suspect accused of raping 88-year-old, Jessica Willey reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
New details surrounding the arrest of rape suspect Justin Ellis at the Villas at Winkler, another senior apartment complex, on Wednesday night.

Ellis is accused of raping an 88-year-old woman at the Brookdale West University senior apartments on June 11.

Prosecutors announced Thursday Ellis had been arrested and charged, but gave few details on how the process occurred.

Eyewitness News was first to bring you the story.
Sex assault of 88-year-old woman reported at senior apartments.



Eyewitness News has confirmed that the break in the case came Wednesday night at 6:50 p.m., when a resident called 911 saying there was an attempted burglary at the Villas at Winkler.

Upon arrival, police did not see anyone trying to break into a balcony. However, they did see Ellis walking the property.
ORIGINAL STORY: Potential serial rapist charged in assault of elderly woman at Senior Living Center

Victor Ayers, a resident, also remembered Ellis.

"Wednesday night he was over here, walking around down through here," said Ayers, gesturing to the front of the complex.

After he was detained, the responding police officer saw Ellis' name as wanted for the rape of the elderly woman.

