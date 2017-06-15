A disturbing new audit by the Houston Controller paints a worrisome picture of the Houston Fire Marshal's Office.The Fire Marshal's office, technically the Life Safety Unit, is a division of HFD that handles building inspections.In the 80 plus page audit, a total of 28 areas of improvements were found.The most eye popping statistic is that in the past two years, only five percent of the city's 5,000 plus apartment buildings were inspected.With the exception of hazmat facilities, the city does not require inspection of buildings "before" issuing certificates of occupancy.Six of the departments 15 safety guidelines haven't been updated since 2002.There were also findings of major paperwork problems. Often, auditors couldn't find paperwork showing a building had been inspected. When there is paperwork, it's often incomplete or badly filled out.There is no standard or consistency of operations.The findings are not a surprise to Willie Gonzalez, who lives across the street from a large chemical warehouse that burned and exploded a year ago."I can't say I'm surprised, because for as long as I've been on the street, that was a ticking time bomb," said Gonzalez. He added that he has never seen fire inspectors at the plant, and indeed, HFD had said after the fire that the inspections were lacking."At the end of the day, these buildings need to be inspected because the oversight is potentially a public safety threat," said Controller Chris Brown, whose office initiated the audit.Brown says the fire marshal's office was last audited in 2005, and it hasn't improved."There were 12 findings in 2005, 28 findings in 2017, the process has gotten worse."For residents of some apartment complexes, the audit results are not surprising."For anything where you have regulations, where you need to be inspected, there are never enough inspectors," said Erin Chavez-Figueroa, who lives in an apartment complex where a fire burned up four units last weekend.The Houston Fire Department has worked with the Controller's Office on audit improvements. Brown says he realizes the findings occurred before current Fire Chief Samuel Pena was hired, and believes the new Chief is the right man to make the necessary changes.Eyewitness News received an official statement on the audit findings.