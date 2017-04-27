A long-standing feud between a group of people came to a head overnight as three people were shot in a quiet Baytown neighborhood, deputies said.Neighbors told Eyewitness News they were forced to take cover as the gunshots rang out around 10:15 p.m.Harris County deputies found three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Royal Street at Kings Drive, near the East Freeway.A woman was taken to Hermann Hospital by Life Flight, while another woman and a man were taken by ambulance to San Jacinto Hospital.The victims are all expected to recover from their injuries.Investigators said two men were taken into custody, but did not release the names of the suspects.A neighbor told Eyewitness News she ran and hid after the shooting began, and that she was surprised this happened here, describing the neighborhood as "peaceful."