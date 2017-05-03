Neighbors fear mountain of trash causing health problems

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A mountain of problems just keeps piling higher on one Houston neighborhood, and some neighbors say the mess is turning into a serious health hazard.
The growing pile includes everything from building materials to a couch and a tire -- and the residents in the Fifth Ward neighborhood want it removed as soon as possible.
"It's not a dump site, it's where people live," said one resident.
Tonight at 10, hear why one neighbor says she is particularly disturbed by the trash pile and learn what the city is doing to correct it.
