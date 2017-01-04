Animal control officers responded to a building filled with rats on Long Island Tuesday.Nearly 200 rodents were removed from an antique store in a strip mall in Ronkonkoma called "A Long Island Picker Inc."They were apparently domestic rats that were being bred, officials said.People in the area reported smelling a foul odor and called police.Officials from The Town of Brookhaven gathered the rats and brought them to Animal Control.Authorities say the rats were found in a deplorable environment, and their conditions are not yet clear. They were being evaluated by a veterinarian who specializes in the species.The SPCA is reportedly trying to figure out whether to charge the owner with animal cruelty. The store has been condemned by the town of Brookhaven.