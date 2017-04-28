NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge

A NASA employee arrested in the parking lot of the Johnson Space Center is now facing a federal child pornography charge.According to his criminal indictment, 32-year-old Sean Lillibridge is accused of accessing child pornography at least once on, or around March 14, 2015.Authorities have identified a hard drive Lillibridge allegedly owned that will be used as evidence against him.Eyewitness News reached out to Lillibridge's family and attorney, but have not heard back yet.Lillibridge has no other criminal history.