NASA announces last man to walk on the moon has died

US American navy commander and astronaut for the Apollo 17 mission, Eugene Cernan, is pictured in his space suit. (AP/NASA)

Retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan has died at age 82, the space agency has announced.

Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one.

Details of his death have not been released, but NASA is publicly mourning his loss.

