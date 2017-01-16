NASA announces last man to walk on the moon has died

We are saddened by the loss of retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon. https://t.co/Q9OSdRewI5 pic.twitter.com/gPdFTnXF2C — NASA (@NASA) January 16, 2017

We mourn the loss of our friend Gene Cernan, the Last Man on the Moon and a hero for the ages. Godspeed the Commander of Apollo 17. pic.twitter.com/pRQtpkQkW6 — SmithsonianAirSpace (@airandspace) January 16, 2017

RIP Mr. Cernan. I believe we will return to the Moon, just like you hoped... so one day soon you will no longer be #TheLastManOnTheMoon. https://t.co/qtofiSOwoJ — Clayton C. Anderson (@Astro_Clay) January 16, 2017

?With peace and hope for all mankind.? - Apollo 17 Commander Gene Cernan



Last man to walk on the moon. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/aHypgsMFn2 — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) January 16, 2017

Retired NASA astronaut Gene Cernan has died at age 82, the space agency has announced.Cernan, commander of Apollo 17 in December 1972, was the 11th person to walk on the moon, and the last one.Details of his death have not been released, but NASA is publicly mourning his loss.