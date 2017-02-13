Houston Fire Department is experiencing an increase in 911 calls b/c of suspicious odor. Air-quality-monitoring shows no cause for concern. — Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) February 13, 2017

Husband & dog came in smelling like mothballs

Several people in Houston reporting strange smell https://t.co/vy31CI2sAE via @ABC13Houston — Maryann Young (@Youngatlarge) February 13, 2017

There's a weird smell all over Houston... — Monica (@monigguh) February 13, 2017

The City of Houston and ABC13 have received numerous calls from the public and have seen many social media posts about a strange smell in the Heights and in parts of southwest Houston.People are telling us that it smells like "burning rubber" outside.The source of the smell is still unknown. Initially, officials thought the smell originated from the LyondellBasell plant in Channelview. The company released the following statement as the investigation into the odor continues.The odor moved west across Houston, specifically between I-10 and Highway 59 and downtown.