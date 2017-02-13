HOUSTON (KTRK) --The City of Houston and ABC13 have received numerous calls from the public and have seen many social media posts about a strange smell in the Heights and in parts of southwest Houston.
Houston Fire Department is experiencing an increase in 911 calls b/c of suspicious odor. Air-quality-monitoring shows no cause for concern.— Houston Fire Dept (@cohoustonfire) February 13, 2017
People are telling us that it smells like "burning rubber" outside.
Acrid smell in #houston #heights - anyone know what it is? #houwx— Andrea (@nonsequiteuse) February 13, 2017
Husband & dog came in smelling like mothballs— Maryann Young (@Youngatlarge) February 13, 2017
There's a weird smell all over Houston...— Monica (@monigguh) February 13, 2017
The source of the smell is still unknown. Initially, officials thought the smell originated from the LyondellBasell plant in Channelview. The company released the following statement as the investigation into the odor continues.
On Monday, Feb. 13, at approximately 9:00 am, a steam and oil leak was discovered at LyondellBasell's Channelview facility located at 2502 Sheldon Road in Channelview, Texas. The leak came from a piece of equipment used for temperature control and resulted in the release of circulating oil. The oil has been contained and there is no offsite migration of material related to this event. As part of our standard response protocol, we initiated air monitoring shortly after the event took place. The monitoring shows no issue of concern for the community and that air quality is within all regulatory and safety standards.
Separately, we understand there are reports of an odor around downtown Houston. At this time, we are unable to confirm that the events are connected.
The odor moved west across Houston, specifically between I-10 and Highway 59 and downtown.