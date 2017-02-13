NEWS

The City of Houston investigating strange smell reported in several areas

Several people in parts of Houston reporting strange smell

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The City of Houston and ABC13 have received numerous calls from the public and have seen many social media posts about a strange smell in the Heights and in parts of southwest Houston.

People are telling us that it smells like "burning rubber" outside.


The source of the smell is still unknown. Initially, officials thought the smell originated from the LyondellBasell plant in Channelview. The company released the following statement as the investigation into the odor continues.

On Monday, Feb. 13, at approximately 9:00 am, a steam and oil leak was discovered at LyondellBasell's Channelview facility located at 2502 Sheldon Road in Channelview, Texas. The leak came from a piece of equipment used for temperature control and resulted in the release of circulating oil. The oil has been contained and there is no offsite migration of material related to this event. As part of our standard response protocol, we initiated air monitoring shortly after the event took place. The monitoring shows no issue of concern for the community and that air quality is within all regulatory and safety standards.

Separately, we understand there are reports of an odor around downtown Houston. At this time, we are unable to confirm that the events are connected.

The odor moved west across Houston, specifically between I-10 and Highway 59 and downtown.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
