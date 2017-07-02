NEWS

'My son is gone': Family of man killed after being run over speaks out

Uninvited guests leaving party fatally hit neighbor, Steven Romo reports. (KTRK)

By
NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) --
A neighborhood birthday party ended with two children watching their father, identified by family as Ray Jasso, fatally hit by an SUV.

"Those babies (saw) every single thing that happened. That's what really makes me angry," the victim's father Santiago Jasso said.

The Jasso family lives just yards from the cul-de-sac where the party was held.

"I'm not going to bring my baby back, but at least I can find the people that did this to my son," Santiago Jasso said.

Montgomery County investigators said up to 100 people were at the party when some uninvited men started a fight. As those men left, witnesses said they hit two men. The condition of the second man is unknown.

"My son is gone. I really want to happen is justice to be done," Jasso said.

Ray Jasso's daughters are just 8 and 10 years old. Witnesses said they were setting off fire works with their dad when he was hit.

Investigators are looking for a tan or cream colored SUV that reportedly hit Jasso.

Jasso's family said this is the first weekend Ray had visitation with his daughters in about a year.

