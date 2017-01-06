A music teacher in Montgomery County has been charged in a sex crime against a child, and authorities fear there may be more victims.Bernardo Placencia has been charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child. The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office says Placencia was working as a music instructor and giving private music lessons to children at the School of Rock facility in The Woodlands when the alleged offense happened in November. The alleged victim is a 4-year-old child.Detectives say Placencia has been working with School of Rock for about two years, and they believe he had contact with multiple children during private music lessons. Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying any possible additional victims.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Acosta at 936-538-3414.