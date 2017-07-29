EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2252639" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> MS-13 gang member wanted in 2 murders across area, Elissa Rivas reports.

An MS-13 gang member who authorities believe is responsible for two fatal shootings across the Houston area is now in custody.Douglas Alexander Herrera-Hernandez, 20, is charged with capital murder in Fort Bend and Harris counties.According to a Houston Police Department spokesperson, Herrera-Hernandez was arrested early Saturday in Arlington, Virginia.Herrera-Hernandez, also known as "Terror," murdered a 16-year-old at the Buffalo Run Park in Missouri City on June 13, investigators allege. They believe the 16-year-old had witnessed several gang-related murders and was working with authorities.Nearly a month later, Houston police identified Herrera-Hernandez in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Kevin Alvarez. According to witnesses, Herrera-Hernandez and Alvarez had been arguing before the shooting.