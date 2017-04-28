A makeshift memorial is the only sign that something terrible happened on Westheimer near Eldridge in the early hours of Friday morning. The memorial cross marks the spot where 25-year-old Jose Angel Portillo was fatally injured.Police say he was riding his motorcycle east on Westheimer when a gray Toyota pickup driving the opposite direction crossed into Portillo's lane, hitting him head-on. The pickup driver took off, and Houston police are still looking for the individual.Portillo was well known in the towing business where he worked with friend Rudy Guzman, who says Portillo showed him the ropes."He helped me out, I didn't know nothing about towing, he's the one who taught me everything. I mean, this is hard," said Guzman.Houston Police are asking anyone with information call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.