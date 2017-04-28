NEWS

Motorcyclist killed in violent hit-and-run crash on Westheimer

EMBED </>More News Videos

Friends remember the motorcycle rider killed early Friday in a hit-and-run.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A makeshift memorial is the only sign that something terrible happened on Westheimer near Eldridge in the early hours of Friday morning. The memorial cross marks the spot where 25-year-old Jose Angel Portillo was fatally injured.

Police say he was riding his motorcycle east on Westheimer when a gray Toyota pickup driving the opposite direction crossed into Portillo's lane, hitting him head-on. The pickup driver took off, and Houston police are still looking for the individual.

Portillo was well known in the towing business where he worked with friend Rudy Guzman, who says Portillo showed him the ropes.

"He helped me out, I didn't know nothing about towing, he's the one who taught me everything. I mean, this is hard," said Guzman.

Houston Police are asking anyone with information call the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4065 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmotorcycle accidentcar crashtraffic fatalitiesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Chipotle employee accused of planting camera inside restroom
Search for victims of drug cartels buried in Mexico graves
More News
Top Stories
Chipotle employee accused of planting camera inside restroom
Strong storms could bring hail, tornadoes this weekend
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Texans take Cunningham, Foreman during day 2
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Search for victims of drug cartels buried in Mexico graves
Judge rules that Harris County bail system is unfair
Show More
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
Husband remembers wife killed in crash on I-45
Richard 'Racehorse' Haynes, legendary attorney, dead at 90
Inmate sexually assaulted by guard sues for damages
3 others arrested in fatal shooting of Freeport boy
More News
Top Video
NASA employee arrested on child pornography charge
Watson breaks down in tears reading letter from his mom
Chipotle employee accused of planting camera inside restroom
Breakdown of matchup between James Harden and Kawhi Leonard
More Video