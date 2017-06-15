HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The mother of Messiah Justice Marshall wants justice for her baby boy. A gunman shot and killed the 10-month-old child yesterday as his father held him in his arms.
The shooting happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Nob Hill Apartments in southwest Houston Thursday.
In an emotional interview with Eyewitness News Reporter Steve Campion, Aliyah Scott said her son loved Paw Patrol, Bruno Mars' songs, and always drew people's attention.
"He was something special. He was so advanced. He learned fast. He picked up fast," said Scott as she wiped away tears from her eyes. "He showed me the true meaning of unconditional love."
SEE ALSO: 'They crossed a line': HPD chief urging public to come forward with information in infant's shooting death
Scott said she was inside her apartment when the shooting happened.
"I was about to take a nap. His dad had him. They were going outside to take the trash," said Scott. "They were loud. It was like an echo. It was really close."
Scott quickly grew alarmed about their safety. A neighbor was watching her newborn daughter as she raced to find Messiah.
"I ran to the Valero. They said there was a baby at Valero. I ran to Valero," said Scott. "His dad ran up to me saying, 'It was Messiah. It was Messiah.' "All I could say was, 'What happened to my baby?' What happened to my baby?'"
Messiah didn't survive the gunshot wound.
The person who stole his life remains free and on the run.
"I just want that person to turn himself in. Do what you got to do. You know what you did wrong. No need to hide it. You're going to get God either way," said Scott. "Please. Just please go to the police or someone. Let them know what was happening."
Scott is now trying to figure out how to pay for Messiah's funeral. The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-8477. You can remain anonymous.
