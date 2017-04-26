Dozens of students were out sick from an elementary school in Humble ISD and even more fell ill throughout the school day.Humble ISD told ABC13 78 students were absent from Woodland Hill Elementary School because of illness Thursday, and more were sent home.Officials don't know the cause of the illness, but they're taking precautions. They're having students practice better hand washing, and a letter sent home to parents reminds them to keep ill students home and visit a doctor as needed.Employees are wiping down doorknobs and bathroom surfaces, and performing a thorough cleaning of the school at night.The Harris County Health Department is looking into the situation.