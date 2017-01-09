More bricks destroyed in historic Freedmen's Town

Just weeks after Mayor Sylvester Turner promised to require a permit before construction in Freedmen's Town, more bricks have been destroyed."If we lose them, we lose the story and the significance of what they meant back then and what they can say to us today," activist Terry Howard said.The bricks are 101 years in the making and laid down by the ancestors of freed slaves."I'm very angry because we've been assured repeatedly that this would not happen here in our communities and it keeps happening over and over again," a resident said. "So, where does it stop at?"During the weekend, workers covered up the hole. They had a permit to work on the sidewalk, but not on Andrews Street."I am deeply concerned about what happened," Mayor Turner said.He said he is now forcing all contractors working in the area to contact his office for new instructions.