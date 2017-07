EMBED >More News Videos Full video from the Sandra Bland traffic stop

For the first time, we're getting a look at the clothing Sandra Bland wore during her arrest nearly two years ago.Bland's mother, Geneva Reed-Veal, also talked to Eyewitness News about the recent decision by a judge to drop a perjury charge against Officer Brian Encinia Coming up on ABC13, Kaitlin McCulley has more from this exclusive interview and the next move for Reed-Veal.