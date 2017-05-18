Texas EquuSearch is stepping up its search for a missing Houston man.Thomas Cody was last seen Monday around 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Ogden Street.The 33-year-old was wearing a white shirt with silver lettering with the word "Jordan," silver shorts and white, gray and black Jordan shoes.He is described as being 5'6", 206 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes and a light complexion.Cody is also said to have a large abdominal scar from surgery.The search is being conducted near the 4800 block of Highway 3.Anyone with information relating to Cody's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.