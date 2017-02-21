NEWS

Man shot during violent carjacking in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are looking for a couple who shot a man and took off in his car.

The victim was just minding his own business, walking to his apartment on Vickery Drive, when police say a woman approached him.

She allegedly asked to use his phone, but he clearly had no idea he was being set up, according to investigators.

The man ignored the woman, but then he was approached by a man.

Police say that man shot the victim in the shoulder, and grabbed the guy's Jeep keys.

The two alleged carjackers drove off and haven't been seen since.

The victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, and is expected to be okay.

Police are now looking for the man and woman, and the victim's white Jeep.

