NEWS

Man killed, 1 injured in possible home invasion in East Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call about shots fired at a home on Brownsville and Beacon streets around 11:30 Sunday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was killed after investigators responded to a home invasion in east Harris County, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, they received a call about shots fired at a home on Brownsville and Beacon streets around 11:30 Sunday night.

The medical examiner's office confirmed they removed a man's body from the house.

Another man at the scene with a bandage wrapped around his head was being taken to a hospital. There's no word on his injuries.

It's not clear how the man died.

Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newshome invasionman killedshots firedharris county sheriffs officeHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Girl targeted with hate speech before Portland stabbing rampage asks for privacy
Manchester attack probe nets another arrest, 14 now in custody
Soldier surprises sister at high school graduation
North Korea launches short range missile
More News
Top Stories
More heavy storms could bring flooding to Houston area
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Portrait of sacrifice: Art gallery honors fallen Texas soldiers
Vietnam veteran overcomes life of drugs and crime
Texas 'bathroom bill' appears to be dead
Schlitterbahn offering free admission for veterans
Soldier surprises sister at high school graduation
Show More
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
PHOTOS: Houston home buyers enchanted by metal
Lightning sparks apartment fire in The Woodlands
6 things drivers need to know about floodwaters
3-year-old found safe in Sam Houston National Forest
More News
Top Video
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Soldier surprises sister at high school graduation
Missile crisis: A timeline of North Korea's recent launches
Schlitterbahn offering free admission for veterans
More Video