A man was killed after investigators responded to a home invasion in east Harris County, deputies said.According to the sheriff's office, they received a call about shots fired at a home on Brownsville and Beacon streets around 11:30 Sunday night.The medical examiner's office confirmed they removed a man's body from the house.Another man at the scene with a bandage wrapped around his head was being taken to a hospital. There's no word on his injuries.It's not clear how the man died.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.