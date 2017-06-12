NEWS

Family: Man had medical episode when he crashed into Baytown warehouse

Family says medical episode caused driver to crash into warehouse. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
A Baytown man is at Memorial Hermann Hospital with broken ribs after crashing into a pipeline warehouse.

Family has identified the driver as 52-year-old Victor Carr.

Police say he hit a curb, then rammed into Layne Inliner on Decker Road in Baytown.

Carr's family said he suffered a medical episode. His sister said he was on the way to the dry cleaners when he lost consciousness. When he woke up, his truck was already in the building.

No one in the warehouse was injured.

