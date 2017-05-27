NEWS

Man found guilty in torture, murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

EMBED </>More Videos

A Palmdale man on Friday was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, California --
A Palmdale man on Friday was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.

Brandon Williams, 27, refused to exit his jail cell before the verdict was announced. He had admitted to hitting Anthony Wilson in the head five times before the boy was hospitalized in August 2014. The victim remained in a vegetative state for more than a month before he died.

The child's mother, 23-year-old Rosie Wilson, was tried on the same charges as her boyfriend. Closing arguments in her trial are expected to be given on Friday.

In an Antelope Valley courtroom Thursday, Williams buried his face in his hands as Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami presented the case against him.

"Was defendant Wiliams crying when he tortured, punched Anthony into a vegetative state?" the prosecutor said.

The defense argued that Williams had not intended to kill the toddler. Prosecutors said the defendant had been unhappy in his relationship with Wilson and jealous of her child.

"He intended to do that," the deputy D.A. said. "He intended to do it for revenge to get back at Rosie."

Williams faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison, as does the elder Wilson if she is convicted.
Related Topics:
newschild abusechild killedparents chargedtrialu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Palmdale couple accused of torture, murder of 2-year-old boy
NEWS
Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate agreement next week
Trump team planning post-trip retool to address Russia fallout
UK reduces terror threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'
Kushner asked Russian envoy for back channel on Syria and other policy matters
More News
Top Stories
Make a splash this weekend with tons of fun events
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Keuchel returning as Astros host Orioles
Driver found dead with gunshot wound
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Show More
10 lane closures on Memorial Day weekend
Amazing home hits market in Memorial Park area
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Let's Eat: Ronnie Killen's Baked Beans
Data breach impacts 27 Houston Chipotle restaurants
More News
Top Video
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
Texas City graduates remember classmate who committed suicide
Katy residents kept awake by overnight construction
Veteran killed in hit-and-run in SE Houston
More Video