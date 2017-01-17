NEWS

Man fatally struck while standing on freeway just north of downtown
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One person has been killed in an accident on the freeway just north of downtown.

Just after 9am, a witness called 911 to report a person had been struck by a vehicle on the mainlanes of I-10. The man was standing just outside the driver's side door of a black pickup when he was struck by another vehicle and killed. Officials confirm the victim died at the scene.

Police say the driver of a box truck apparently hit the man and continued driving, but returned to the scene a short time later. That driver was questioned by police.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The accident investigation blocked southbound lanes of I-45 and ramp lanes in the area for hours before reopening.

