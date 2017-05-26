NEWS

Man dies in boat crash on Lake Conroe

The man was thrown from the boat and pronounced dead at the hospital.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Parks and Wildlife officials are investigating a boat crash on Lake Conroe overnight that killed a man.

According to deputy constables, it happened just before 1 a.m. at Diamondhead.

Crews arrived to find a boat with three people had hit a bulkhead.

A 50-year-old man was thrown from the boat and went into cardiac arrest. He was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There's no word on injuries for the other people who were in the boat.

