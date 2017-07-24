NEWS

Man describes brutal road rage attack by a cyclist in northwest Houston

A Houston man claims a man on a bicycle reached into his stopped car and assaulted him.

Steve Milner says he was driving home in his car, when three cyclists were in front of him. He says as the cyclists turned left, he kept going straight, but slowed down his car to wave at a friend. That's when he alleges one of the cyclists, turned around, and approached his car.

Milner says his window was down when a man reached through and grabbed his shirt and throat. He says the man then struck his face five to six times, breaking his glasses.

He says the man was screaming, "The (expletive) streets are ours you (expletive)! (Expletive) you!" According to Milner, the man then spit on him.

Milner describes the man as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s with an athletic, stocky build. He was wearing a red Astros hat, Astros jersey, dark shorts, and white sport shoes.

The man's bike is described as having large knobby tires. The two other bicyclists rode regular bikes.

