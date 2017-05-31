HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One of the men charged with killing a teenage girl in an alleged satanic ritual is due back in court.
Miguel Alvarez-Flores waved at our cameras when he was in court back in March.
Police said the man who committed the crime with him, Diego Hernandez-Rivera, was also charged with murder.
Investigators believe they shot and killed 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado back in February.
