MURDER

Man charged in teen's 'satanic' killing to face Houston judge

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Alvarez-Flores (right) and Diego Hernandez-Rivera are suspected in the death of Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One of the men charged with killing a teenage girl in an alleged satanic ritual is due back in court.

Miguel Alvarez-Flores waved at our cameras when he was in court back in March.

DETAILS: Alleged gang members accused in girl's satanic murder in Houston

Police said the man who committed the crime with him, Diego Hernandez-Rivera, was also charged with murder.

Investigators believe they shot and killed 15-year-old Genesis Cornejo-Alvarado back in February.

RELATED: Girl killed in satanic ritual is missing Jersey Village teen
EMBED More News Videos

Missing teen from Jersey Village id'd as murder victim

RAW VIDEO: Alleged devil worshippers inside the courtroom
EMBED More News Videos

Court documents reveal Diego Rivera (left) and Miguel Alvarez-Flores are accused of murdering a woman as a satanic offering.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff



RELATED: Gang linked to satanic murder is "extremely violent"
EMBED More News Videos

Two men who may have ties to the MS-13 gang are accused of brutally torturing and killing a teenage girl.

Related Topics:
newsteenagermurderhomicide investigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MURDER
Murder charge possible for wife who shot husband
Attorneys spar over motive in Spring neighbor's murder
Naked man found partially decapitated at apartments
Former Texas nurse accused of killing dozens of kids in '80s
More murder
NEWS
Trump's 'covfefe' heard round the world
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Tiger Woods allegedly asleep at the wheel, changed his story: Police report
Blast tears through central Kabul, killing at least 80
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
More News
Top Stories
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Today marks four years since HFD's deadliest day in history
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
At least 80 killed in massive blast near Afghan capital
Lyft or Uber? You'll be able to choose from both this week
Show More
Gunfight at Nissan dealership turns deadly
'Help save our race!' KKK fliers found in Texas City
Man arrested after taking baby on motorcycle
Police: Armed man in custody at Orlando airport
Attorneys spar over motive in Spring neighbor's murder
More News
Top Video
Burglars use sledgehammer to break through gas station
Donald Trump breaks the internet with 'covfefe' tweet
Korean barista creates beautiful latte art
Teen suspect recounts night of deadly movie theater shooting
More Video