Victim's aunt talks about Rodney Stoll Jr.

Police have charged a man after a fatal shootout in La Marque.Alphonse Laforet, 26, was charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.Investigators said it started as a fight between Laforet and 23-year-old Rodney Stoll of Texas City. According to police, the men were both armed with guns.The fight escalated and both started shooting at each other.Stoll tried to run off, but he was shot several times on the back side, including his head."It was found that the suspect in this case approached the victim and delivered those final gun shots to the victim as he laid on the ground," police said.Police said they do not know yet what led to the fight.Stoll's family said he was a father of two and didn't have any enemies."He was very popular, he loved his kids, his family, and he was just well liked, and just trying to be a good father, trying to raise his daughter and his son," said Sharon Stoll, Stoll's aunt.Laforet is in the Galveston County jail with a $250,000 bond.