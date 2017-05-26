NEWS

Man charged in murder of father of two in La Marque

EMBED </>More Videos

One person killed and a second injured in shoot-out in La Marque.

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) --
Police have charged a man after a fatal shootout in La Marque.

Alphonse Laforet, 26, was charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened on Wednesday.

Investigators said it started as a fight between Laforet and 23-year-old Rodney Stoll of Texas City. According to police, the men were both armed with guns.

The fight escalated and both started shooting at each other.

Stoll tried to run off, but he was shot several times on the back side, including his head.

"It was found that the suspect in this case approached the victim and delivered those final gun shots to the victim as he laid on the ground," police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Victim's aunt talks about Rodney Stoll Jr.



Police said they do not know yet what led to the fight.

Stoll's family said he was a father of two and didn't have any enemies.

"He was very popular, he loved his kids, his family, and he was just well liked, and just trying to be a good father, trying to raise his daughter and his son," said Sharon Stoll, Stoll's aunt.

Laforet is in the Galveston County jail with a $250,000 bond.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsshootoutmurderhomicidehomicide investigationman killedLa Marque
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Panhandler accused of scamming sets record straight
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Accused South Carolina serial killer to plead guilty, attorney says
More News
Top Stories
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Man fighting with wife dies after he's run over by pickup
Storms could interrupt holiday weekend by Sunday
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
New brewery pays tribute to Pearland history
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Need a dog or cat? BARC looking for homes
Show More
Whoops! Houston man gives girlfriend bouquet of kale
Egypt: Gunmen attack Christians, killing 25
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
99 FREE things for the week ahead
Travis Herzog visits 9,643 students for 2017 school year
More News
Top Video
Marijuana baggies found in donated children's clothing
Sparks fly as thieves in church van smash their way into store
Person killed after crashing into pillar near Med Center
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
More Video