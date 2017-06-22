NEWS

Man charged in shooting death of 10-month-old boy appears in court

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston.

A 24-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy was in court Thursday morning. He was denied bond.



Jared Balogun is accused of fatally shooting Messiah Marshall on June 14 at the Nob Hill Apartments.

The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.

Two men being questioned in the death of 10-month-old boy, Jessica Willey reports.



Balogun is charged with capital murder.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.
