HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 24-year-old man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy was in court Thursday morning. He was denied bond.
Jared Balogun is accused of fatally shooting Messiah Marshall on June 14 at the Nob Hill Apartments.
The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.
Balogun is charged with capital murder.
The family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover funeral costs.
