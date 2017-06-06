A truck bed is no place for a horse.That is the message police in Ohio are sending after investigating calls about a man with a horse in the back of his Chevy.The Zanesville Police Department posted an eyewitness photo on its Facebook page, which shows a horse blocked into the bed with ropes and a wooden crate.Officers said next time he wants to transport a large animal, he'll need a trailer to do it.The man will not face any charges since police could not locate the horse or determine its condition.But, officers said he will face possible citation in the future if he does it again.