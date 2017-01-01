NEWS

Man arrested in shooting of Calvert officer
EMBED </>More News Videos

A man is accused of shooting a police officer in Robertson County, police say. (KTRK)

CALVERT, TX (KTRK) --
A Calvert, Texas police officer was shot in the back Sunday morning as he was giving a ride to a man, police said.

Patrol Officer S. Magnes was giving a ride to a man along Highway 6 when he got out of his car and was shot in the back, a news release from the Robertson County Sheriff's Office said.

He wasn't seriously injured due to his bulletproof vest, the release said. The man the officer was giving a ride to wasn't injured.

The person who shot at the officer was taken into custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

Related Topics:
newspolice officer shot
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2 shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
More News
Top Stories
2 shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
Slight chance for severe weather Monday
Young girl's service dog goes missing near Galleria
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
Texans to host Raiders in first playoff game
Celebratory New Year's gunfire injures 2 in Houston area
Reveler dives onto police cruiser, shatters windshield
Show More
Kubiak tells Broncos players he's stepping down
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
Homeowner fatally shoots guest at NYE party
Pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game
Trump says he doesn't trust computers as he rings in 2017
More News
Top Video
2 shot outside NW Harris Co. movie theater
Lying on the ground can make you a better runner!
Elderly woman found murdered in Third Ward home
American shot in Istanbul nightclub attack
More Video