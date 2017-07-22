NEWS

Man and two children killed in crash that involved seven vehicles in NE Houston

Father and 2 kids killed in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man and two young children were killed Friday night after a truck crashed into their car.

Houston Police investigators say crews were working to close the north Beltway for weekend construction at Aldine Westfield.

Traffic was heavy and moving slowly. Investigators say the driver of a pickup was speeding and ran into the back of a car. There was a man and two young children inside, the impact killed all three of them.

The impact sent their car crashing into a Tahoe, which flipped on its side. It caused a chain of crashes, seven vehicles were involved in all.

The man who died and the two children were all wearing safety belts.

Investigators say the driver of the truck will likely face charges for speeding. He did not appear to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

No one else was seriously hurt.

