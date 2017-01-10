NEWS

Suspect identified after man allegedly killed over tennis shoes

EMBED </>More News Videos

Investigators said a fight over tennis shoes led to the death of a 21-year-old man Monday night in north Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Investigators said a fight over tennis shoes led to the death of a 21-year-old man Monday night in north Harris County.

Sheriff's deputies said the victim was killed while playing basketball with a group of teens on Autumn Springs Lane, in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.

Darius Flournoy, 21, was shot multiple times around 6:45pm, after witnesses said someone showed up with a gun and began to open fire.

Darius Flournoy was allegedly killed over a pair of shoes



Flournoy was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified Ja Corrie Rogers, 20, as the shooter.

Rogers is still on the run this morning, and deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Several witnesses to all this told investigators they recognized the shooter as someone who lived in the area.

As for a motive, while there are very few details, detectives told Eyewitness News that Flournoy and Rogers had gotten into an argument over some athletic shoes earlier Monday.

That, they say, could be the reason for this deadly shooting.

If you have any information about Rogers's whereabouts this morning, you should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsshootingman killedbasketballhomicide investigationHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What to Expect From President Obama's Farewell Address
Meet the team Donald Trump has named for his administration
At least 3 questioned for Waffle House robbery
How Donald Trump's Cabinet Picks Are Preparing for Confirmation Hearings
More News
Top Stories
At least 3 questioned for Waffle House robbery
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
1 person injured in refinery tank farm fire in Channelview
Fight breaks out at Katy ISD basketball game
Lawmakers zero in on 'bathroom' bill and marijuana
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
Show More
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Man injured after confronting two with a gun
The cost of raising a child? More than $230K
More News
Top Video
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More Video