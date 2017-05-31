A family in Cypress says video shows a man walking up to their au pair and taking pictures up her skirt inside the H-E-B at Fry and Tuckerton in Cypress."I'd just walked in. It was my normal grocery store day and all of a sudden a random guy was standing behind me," Chrissi said.Chrissi asked ABC13 not to show her face. She's a 21-year-old au pair from Austria living with a host family that recently moved to Cypress. She said she noticed the man a few minutes later."I turned around and an older man came over and he was like 'excuse me ma'am,' but I think this guy just tried to take a picture with his phone under your skirt,'" she said.Chrissi said the man tried to get close a third time and she had a few words for him."Somebody saw that you took pictures, so unlock your screen, show me the pictures and delete them. He was just like 'excuse me, I don't know you. I didn't do anything to you.""I was furious," said Chrissi's host parent Jayna.Jayna's 2-year-old daughter was with Chrissi at the time of the incident."The whole spirit of the au pair program is to embrace an au pair, bring them into your home for a year, teach them the American way of life, show them your culture and see what it's like to have someone live in America," Jayna said. "And that is not an experience I wanted her to have."A spokesperson for H-E-B says the safety of its customers is of the utmost importance and they take this accusation seriously.Chrissi said Pct. 5 deputies have a strong lead based on information the store provided.Constable Ted Heap told ABC13 they believe the suspect purchased something with a credit card, but they don't know who he is at this point.