CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A family in Cypress says video shows a man walking up to their au pair and taking pictures up her skirt inside the H-E-B at Fry and Tuckerton in Cypress.
"I'd just walked in. It was my normal grocery store day and all of a sudden a random guy was standing behind me," Chrissi said.
Chrissi asked ABC13 not to show her face. She's a 21-year-old au pair from Austria living with a host family that recently moved to Cypress. She said she noticed the man a few minutes later.
"I turned around and an older man came over and he was like 'excuse me ma'am,' but I think this guy just tried to take a picture with his phone under your skirt,'" she said.
Chrissi said the man tried to get close a third time and she had a few words for him.
"Somebody saw that you took pictures, so unlock your screen, show me the pictures and delete them. He was just like 'excuse me, I don't know you. I didn't do anything to you."
"I was furious," said Chrissi's host parent Jayna.
Jayna's 2-year-old daughter was with Chrissi at the time of the incident.
"The whole spirit of the au pair program is to embrace an au pair, bring them into your home for a year, teach them the American way of life, show them your culture and see what it's like to have someone live in America," Jayna said. "And that is not an experience I wanted her to have."
A spokesperson for H-E-B says the safety of its customers is of the utmost importance and they take this accusation seriously.
Chrissi said Pct. 5 deputies have a strong lead based on information the store provided.
Constable Ted Heap told ABC13 they believe the suspect purchased something with a credit card, but they don't know who he is at this point.
