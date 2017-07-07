A 30-year-old man is behind bars for allegedly traveling across the country for months, selling a woman for sex.Clifton Campbell faces two charges -- human trafficking and compelling prostitution by force or threats.Campbell appeared in front of a Harris County judge Friday afternoon, who issued a $10,000 bond for each charge.According to investigators, one of the women working for Campbell used backpage.com to advertise sex.Undercover officers in Houston made contact with that woman and got the rest of her story. According to court documents, "when the complainant told Campbell on May 27th that she no longer wanted to prostitute for him, he punched her in the throat with a closed fist, causing her to be unable to swallow and punched her in the eye with a closed fist."Investigators also said Campbell has an active domestic violence charge from Oklahoma.