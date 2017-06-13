NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Man accused of hiring hitman to kill his ex shares his story

Man accused of hiring hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend shares his story. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Leon Jacob, who is charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News in a jalhouse interview.

He told ABC13 that he is not a monster.

"This is not my shining moment in the spotlight," Jacob said, "It's very embarrassing what's happening to me and the situation I find myself in."

Jacob has been in jail without bond since March.

Coming up on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., hear more from the hour-long exclusive interview with Jacob as he discussed his childhood, his relationship with his late girlfriend Valerie McDaniel and how a tragedy he faced as a teenager shaped his life.

