Leon Jacob, who is charged with hiring a hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News in a jalhouse interview.He told ABC13 that he is not a monster."This is not my shining moment in the spotlight," Jacob said, "It's very embarrassing what's happening to me and the situation I find myself in."Jacob has been in jail without bond since March.Coming up on Eyewitness News at 10 p.m., hear more from the hour-long exclusive interview with Jacob as he discussed his childhood, his relationship with his late girlfriend Valerie McDaniel and how a tragedy he faced as a teenager shaped his life.