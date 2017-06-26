NEWS

Man accused in 88-year-old woman's rape to face judge

Justin Ellis will face a judge in Houston after being accused in the rape of an 88-year-old woman.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Later this morning, the man accused of raping an 88-year-old woman is expected in court for the first time.

Justin Ellis, 21, is charged with sexual assault on an elderly person.

He is accused of breaking into a senior independent living complex off Buffalo Speedway earlier this month, and attacking the 88-year-old victim as she was in bed watching TV.

Ellis now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Investigators said the rape happened back on June 11. Three different police agencies had contact with Ellis before he was finally arrested.

Alleged rape at senior living center prompts review
Ellis' arrest came as a relief, but also raises questions for Sandra Gunn, whose mom lives in the complex where the 88-year-old woman was raped.

"Luckily somebody just happened upon him breaking into the other senior place or he would be still on the street."

