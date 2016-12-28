NEWS

Magnolia junior high suffers heavy fire damage

By
MAGNOLIA (KTRK) --
Firefighters in Magnolia battled a fire at a local junior high school around 12:20am.

Luckily the students of Bear Branch Junior High School, which is on FM 2978 just north of Woodlands Parkway, were out on break.

There were crews from Magnolia, Needham, Lake Conroe and The Woodlands on the scene.

The Montgomery County Fire Investigators are looking into determining the cause of the fire.

