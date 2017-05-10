Pair of female robbers hit 3 Houston Chase banks in 3 hours- at 6! #abc13 pic.twitter.com/nYAjaNNIo8 — Deborah Wrigley (@wrigleyABC13) May 10, 2017

The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding two women responsible for robberies targeting at least five Chase banks this month.Investigators believe the duo struck three banks Wednesday afternoon.According to the FBI, the women entered the Chase bank at 19507 North Freeway around 2:00 p.m. The women handed the teller a note demanding cash, authorities said. They left the North Freeway location empty-handed.Almost 30 minutes later, investigators believe the same women entered the Chase bank on 929 East Little York Road. The women were able to leave this location with an undisclosed amount of money.A couple hours later, the women hit another Chase location at 13706 East Freeway. After presenting a demand note, police said the duo got away with an undisclosed amount of money.Fortunately in all of the robberies, no one was physically hurt.The two women are also connected to other Chase bank robberies at 10611 Broadway in Pearland and 1102 Siber Road earlier this month, investigators said.The women are described as black females, 18 to 24 years old. One is about 5'4" tall and the other listed as 5'8" tall. They were last seen leaving the area in a newer model silver Volkswagen Jetta with two black males.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the FBI at 713-693-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.