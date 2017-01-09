Investigators said a father was shot and killed overnight in southwest Houston, right in front of his wife and three children.Officers identified the victim as 28-year-old Manuel Rodriguez.ABC13's Marla Carter spoke exclusively to Rodriguez's wife, Isamar. She said he died protecting her and their three children."There was a man just waiting for us and then he just started shooting at my husband, and then he tried to shoot at my babies too. He tried to open the door," Isamar said.She said they had returned home from a trip around 8pm Sunday when they were approached by a man.Officers said the suspect demanded items from Rodriguez and shot him. Rodriguez fired back. Both men died.Isamar has a message to anyone who ever things about firing a gun."They need to think before they do this stuff because he had a family. Then he took him away from us. That's cruel," she said.Isamar said right now her husband, their hero, is still watching over them from above."Maybe in heaven (he is) watching us," she said.Rodriguez leaves behind a wife, a one-year-old, two-year-old and eight-year-old. The couple was married for nine years.Police have not released the name of the suspect at this time.