EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2132019" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old boy in southwest Houston.

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-month-old and is expected to appear before a judge Wednesday morning.See the above link for live streaming news events from abc13.This was a crime that outraged people in the Houston area. Messiah Marshall was shot and killed on June 14 outside of the Nob Hill Apartments while he was with his father.Kravon Human was arrested Tuesday for the death of Messiah. He has been charged with capital murder. He is the second to be charged in the case. Jared Balogun has also been charged with capital murder.According to prosecutors, Balogun admitted to his role in the case.The baby boy's father told police he was outside with Messiah in his arms when three men approached him shooting.The search for a third person connected to the shooting is ongoing.