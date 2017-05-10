NEWS

Lion attacks trainer during performance at circus in France

EMBED </>More Videos

The trainer got away thanks to someone who distracted the lion with a fire extinguisher.

DOULLENS, France (KTRK) --
A lion trainer was seriously injured in France after the animal attacked him during a circus performance.

It happened on May 7 at the Buffalo Circus in Doullens.

Dramatic video from a woman in the audience showed the lion grappling with the trainer before it was subdued, allowing the trainer to escape.

The trainer, Steeve Loberot, suffered serious injuries to his head and throat and was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

He was in surgery for several hours and is now recovering.

Representatives with the circus said that despite the vicious attack, the lion will not be euthanized.

SEE ALSO: 9-year-old girl attacked by kangaroo at the zoo

EMBED More News Videos

A 9-year-old girl was bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting an Alabama zoo.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldanimal attackanimal newscircus
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence: Comey firing not about Russia investigation
What we know about former FBI Director Comey's firing
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
Russian foreign minister derides reporters asking about Comey
More News
Top Stories
Man convicted in Houston murder taken off death row
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
Missing boy with autism found safe in Galveston Co.
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
Show More
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
First named storm of the season in eastern Pacific Ocean
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
More News
Top Video
Trump says Comey 'was not doing a good job'
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
More Video