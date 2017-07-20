NEWS

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dead at 41

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington is dead, authorities confirm. (John Shearer/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
The Los Angeles County coroner says Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias says they are investigating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, "Hybrid Theory," and then another 4 million with 2003's multiplatinum "Meteora." Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

