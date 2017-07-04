For a town used to collecting green from fortune-seeking visitors, Las Vegas is cashing in on its newly instituted gamble, legal marijuana.On July 1, dispensaries across Nevada opened their doors to customers on the first day that legal recreational pot went on sale to the public. Last November, voters in the Silver State approved a ballot measure to allow recreational marijuana sales.Last Saturday's start date was in jeopardy due to the state still leaving regulations for sales unapproved.Its use is restricted only to private homes, making it difficult to toke openly on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Still, with 42 million visitors coming to Las Vegas each year, the town's tourism industry may see a big boost from those visiting only for marijuana purchases.Nevada is the fifth state to open recreational pot sales in the U.S. Those 21 years old and older with a valid ID can buy up to only an ounce of marijuana.