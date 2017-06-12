Lake Conroe homeowner says HOA caused huge sinkhole

Sue Horne sold her home in Houston and moved out to Lake Conroe in 2002. She imagined a peaceful escape."Since this has occurred, I hear rain falling and immediately I almost go into a panic mode because I'm wondering how much more of my property is going into Lake Conroe," said Horne.Horne says she first noticed the problem in 2015 and notified the homeowners association. She says the steps the HOA took from there have only worsened the sinkhole.Reporter Kaitlin McCulley talks with Horne on what went wrong at 5 p.m. on Eyewitnesses News.